Raymond James & Associates Has $16.75 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,396,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWS opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.