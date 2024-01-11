Raymond James & Associates Has $16.91 Million Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

