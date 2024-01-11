Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 132.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of argenx worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,792,000 after buying an additional 124,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $393.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.49. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 0.70. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

