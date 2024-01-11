Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,795 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Core & Main worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 4,598.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 317,007 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 30.5% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,470,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,407,168. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

