Raymond James & Associates Purchases 11,272 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

