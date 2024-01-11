Raymond James & Associates Purchases 277 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.69. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

