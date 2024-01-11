Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Symbotic worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,793,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,711 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,740. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYM opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

