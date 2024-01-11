Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ESGV stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

