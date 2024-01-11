Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,091 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.81% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EDV opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $94.31.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

