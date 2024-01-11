Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,401.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,429.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,384.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,528.12.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

