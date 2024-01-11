Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,481 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

MGK opened at $260.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.63 and a 12-month high of $261.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.