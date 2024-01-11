Raymond James & Associates Sells 121,132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

