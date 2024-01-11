Raymond James & Associates Sells 187,448 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,448 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Johnson & Johnson worth $939,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

