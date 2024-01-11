Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,211 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Garmin worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

