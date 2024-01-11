Raymond James & Associates Sells 30,407 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.