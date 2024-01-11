Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,203 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of WEX worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $197.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

