Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,390 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

