Raymond James & Associates Sells 42,470 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Flex worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flex by 845.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,200,028 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Flex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 251,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

