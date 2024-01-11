Raymond James & Associates Sells 636 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.