Raymond James & Associates Sells 84,264 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vale were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vale by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.95. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

