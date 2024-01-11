Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,121 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.2 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $171.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.26.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

