Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,383 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average is $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.02 and a 52 week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

