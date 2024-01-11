Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,916 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

