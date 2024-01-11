Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

ES opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

