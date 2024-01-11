Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Aegon worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 124,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AEG opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Aegon Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

