Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

