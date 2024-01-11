RDA Financial Network Acquires 450 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

