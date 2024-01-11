RFG Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,290 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 123,840 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 99,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,791 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $382.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

