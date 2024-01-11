RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in RLI were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 3.2% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $135.90 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

