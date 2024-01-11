Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,841 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 512.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westlake
Westlake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.
Westlake Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.
Featured Stories
