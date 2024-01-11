Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 10,131 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,118,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,480,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.9 %

MiMedx Group stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $942.65 million, a PE ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 1.50.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In related news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

