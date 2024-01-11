Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 495,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,384 over the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.