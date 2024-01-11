Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $42,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $800,830.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,297.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

