Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $230.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.23. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $341.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.