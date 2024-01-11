Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insperity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Insperity by 200.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 79,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

