Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 207,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

