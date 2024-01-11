Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 526 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 53,688 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

WING opened at $259.42 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $261.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.12.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

