Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 966 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after acquiring an additional 892,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

