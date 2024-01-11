Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays cut their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

