Satovsky Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

