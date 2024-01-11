Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

