SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.5 %

S stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.