SG Americas Securities LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.5 %

QRVO opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.