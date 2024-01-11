Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $380,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.92 and a 12 month high of $546.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

