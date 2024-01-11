Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $382.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.59 and a 200-day moving average of $344.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

