Spring Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spring Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 127,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.