Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

