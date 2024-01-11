Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Sunrun by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Northland Securities lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of RUN opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

