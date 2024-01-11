TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGNA stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

