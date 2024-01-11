Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Universal Health Services worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $156.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.